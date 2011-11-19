More than 2 million years ago, scores of whales congregating off the Pacific Coast of South America mysteriously met their end.
Here is the original post:
Whales in the desert: Fossil bonanza poses mystery
More than 2 million years ago, scores of whales congregating off the Pacific Coast of South America mysteriously met their end.
Here is the original post:
Whales in the desert: Fossil bonanza poses mystery
+ArkLady is a cyber-jungle trailblazer, author & speaker. Join thecyber-jungle explorer email list or connect via ARKlady website.
Ark Lady (Diana L Guerrero) is an animal expert with a degree in animal behavior, training & management and extensive experience with both wild & domestic animals. Ark Animals has been online since 1995. Read More…