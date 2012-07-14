Vacation With Fido: Travel Tips For Your Furry Friend

By

Traveling with pets can be a fun experience for you and your furry friend. Whether you’re moving across the country and bringing the pets to their new home or just taking a vacation in a neighboring city, there are some things you should know about traveling with pets.

Health Certificate

Make sure you visit the vet before setting off on the big adventure. You might need a health certificate (dated within ten days of departure). The veterinarian will check to make sure your pet is up to date on all her vaccines and is healthy enough for travel. She might even recommend a sedative for long trips.

Flight Considerations

There are a number of things to keep in mind when traveling by airplane with your pet. Look into booking flights that are not during peak travel times. This will allow a little more room (and, consequently, less stress) for your furry friend if they are traveling in the cabin. If they are traveling in cargo, make sure the airline will properly handle extreme temperatures. Also, make every effort to book direct flights. Layovers are an added level of stress for animals.

Keep Things Consistent

Don’t switch up your pet’s diet while on the trip. Bring plenty of their food (and medicines, if applicable) on the trip. Since water quality varies widely from city to city, bring a gallon of water and slowly wean them off of it by combining it with water from the new location. This will protect from any digestive tract issues.

Practice, Practice, Practice

Make sure your pet is familiar with its carrier and, if traveling by car, is used to being in the car. If the first time they ever step foot in their carrier is on a 1000-mile trip, you’re setting yourself and your pet up for a very frustrating trip. Allow them to sleep in their carrier a few times a week for a month before the trip. The transition will be much less jarring if they are already familiar with their travel lodgings.

Leash Law

If traveling by car, make sure you have a leash on your animal before letting them out at rest stops (which should be done frequently). A dog or cat or other animal that has been cramped up in a car all day is liable to spring out of the car like a rocket as soon as the door is open and to ensure that no one gets separated, have the leash on before the door opens.

About the Guest Author: Logan Baker is an animal lover who helps people find the right private jet charter. The east coast is his favorite place to fly, specifically Teterboro airport.