MADRID (Reuters) – The world’s two richest clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, take up their lonely duel for the title against sides battling for financial as well as La Liga survival this weekend. Jose Mourinho is closing in on Real’s first league title in four years as they travel to face Real Betis on Saturday (2100 GMT) with a 10-point lead over Barca and 13 games left to play. The European and Spanish champions journey to play Racing Santander on Sunday (1700) with Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a fourth consecutive league title looking ever more remote.

La Liga fat cats take duel to crisis-hit regions