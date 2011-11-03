Interpol has launched a campaign to help save the world’s last wild tigers in the 13 Asian countries where they still exist, winning praise from conservationists.
Excerpt from:
Interpol launches campaign to save Asian tigers
Interpol has launched a campaign to help save the world’s last wild tigers in the 13 Asian countries where they still exist, winning praise from conservationists.
Excerpt from:
Interpol launches campaign to save Asian tigers
+ArkLady is a cyber-jungle trailblazer, author & speaker. Join thecyber-jungle explorer email list or connect via ARKlady website.
Ark Lady (Diana L Guerrero) is an animal expert with a degree in animal behavior, training & management and extensive experience with both wild & domestic animals. Ark Animals has been online since 1995. Read More…