How this Animal Pro Vacations

So what does an animal pro do on vacation? Depends–in this case I did a whole lot of my favorite things

I ventured up North to see friends and a relative. During my stay I played with animals, watched animals, visited animal facilities, worked at modifying behavior, walked dogs, attended dog training classes, filmed agility sessions, and spent time watching wildlife.

It was heaven.

When I was younger I spent every free moment at animal facilities and reading animal related books. These days I am bit more balanced but since my passions revolve around animals and nature–this trip to the rocky shores of Northern California was a perfect blend of things that recharge my soul.

So, I am busy catching up and so running a little behind on my blog posts and other online activities. However, I am hoping to be back on track soon. Plus, I’ll probably be sharing some tidbits from my adventures.

BTW the cockatoo in the picture was being taught to tear something up instead of screaming her lungs out. It worked well and after our sessions she actually behaved better the very next day.

Good for her and good for this animal behaviorist & trainer!