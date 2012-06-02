By

Google+ Local is being hyped up around the web as people speculate and create panic among the masses–should you be worried?

Probably not.

Google is working to level the playing field for any online business presence. At the moment, you’ll see your Google Places within your Google Plus dashboard but in some cases, you’ll have to search for it.

If you have already established a Google+ business page, there are plans to merge the two in the near future.

Probably the biggest game changer now is the integration of a rating system being used on Zagat (a web property owned by Google) and this will help eliminate some issues behind many false reviews.

So, what does this mean to you?

Not having a Gmail and Google+ account will now be a thing of the past if you want to promote.

If your business is not yet on Google Places or don’t have a Google+ business page it is time to think about getting that done–but get help doing it and don’t just slap it up since there is a right way and a wrong way to do so.

