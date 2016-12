By

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Former “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker is spending $880,000 to fly three elephants to sunny California in style aboard a private cargo plane, he said on Friday. Barker agreed to foot the bill to move Thika, Iringa and Toka to PAWS Sanctuary in San Andreas, California from the Toronto Zoo after growing concerned that Canada’s chilly climate was unsuitable for them.

Visit link:

Game show host Bob Barker pays elephants’ airfare