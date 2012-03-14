You are here: Home / News about Animals / Fossil Teeth Show Mammals Thrived Before Dinos Died

Fossil Teeth Show Mammals Thrived Before Dinos Died

By

This story was updated at 3:17 pm EDT March 14.

View post:
Fossil Teeth Show Mammals Thrived Before Dinos Died

Blog Posted March 14, 2012 at 7:56 pm
About Ark Lady

+ArkLady is a cyber-jungle trailblazer, author & speaker. Join thecyber-jungle explorer email list or connect via ARKlady website.