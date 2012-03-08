Bob Barker’s name has been attached to a game show and a cause for decades.
Excerpt from:
Bob Barker Building will be PETA’s West Coast hub
Bob Barker’s name has been attached to a game show and a cause for decades.
Excerpt from:
Bob Barker Building will be PETA’s West Coast hub
+ArkLady is a cyber-jungle trailblazer, author & speaker. Join thecyber-jungle explorer email list or connect via ARKlady website.
Ark Lady (Diana L Guerrero) is an animal expert with a degree in animal behavior, training & management and extensive experience with both wild & domestic animals. Ark Animals has been online since 1995. Read More…