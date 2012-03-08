You are here: Home / News about Animals / Bob Barker Building will be PETA’s West Coast hub

Bob Barker Building will be PETA’s West Coast hub

By

Bob Barker’s name has been attached to a game show and a cause for decades.

Excerpt from:
Bob Barker Building will be PETA’s West Coast hub

Blog Posted March 8, 2012 at 12:57 am
About Ark Lady

+ArkLady is a cyber-jungle trailblazer, author & speaker. Join thecyber-jungle explorer email list or connect via ARKlady website.