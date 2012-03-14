Bears acquire Pro Bowl receiver Marshall from Dolphins

By

(Reuters) – The Chicago Bears have acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall from the Miami Dolphins for a pair of undisclosed draft picks, the National Football League (NFL) teams said on Tuesday. One of the NFL’s dominant wide outs, Marshall has caught over 100 passes three times, surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last five seasons and holds the NFL record for most receptions in a single game (21). Last season Marshall started all 16 games for the Dolphins hauling in 81 passes for 1,214 yards and six touchdowns.

