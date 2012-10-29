A Healthy Horse is a Happy Horse

By

When training a horse some people do focus solely on performance and forget to take anything else into consideration. But as with any other animal, to have a happy horse it is essential to have a healthy horse because it is of paramount importance. Believe it or not, health or pain issues can be the underlying culprit to behavior or training issues.

Good care can be complicated since there are so many things to think about when it comes to maintaining the health of your animal. Essentials include the daily care of hooves, grooming, regular exercise, making sure they are free from internal parasites, tooth care, diet and mental stimulation–to name a few.

Although you should always consult with your equine veterinarian when it comes to the health and diet of your horse, nutritional supplements can serve as preventative aids to help avoid or reduce many issues.

Colic is a broad term but one of the most disturbing problems horse owners encounter. The worst of this type of equine digestive problems can result in death. Colic blockage in the intestines can also lead to gastric ulcers. To reduce the risk, there are horse supplements that contain digestive enhancers which help to reduce blockages and therefore help damage to the digestive tissues and ulcers.

Since horses often spend much of their time on their feet, it comes as no surprise that hoof care is vital to avoid problems and keep your horse moving and pain free. Hooves can become infected if penetrated by a foreign object which can then lead to an abscess. Biotin supplementation can help to strengthen the hard tissues of the.

The role of the domestic horse varies as to the breed but many perform different tasks than their ancestors would have. Race horses are often bigger and more muscular and so the extra weight, combined with galloping and jumping, during extensive training, racing or other activities can put a massive amount of stress on their joints.

When a joint is traumatized, enzymatic action may injure or destroy the cartilage tissue. As a result, many horses suffer connective tissue or joint problems. In order to keep them as healthy as possible, consider supplementing with nutritional aids such as MSM or glucosamine. These types of aids may help improve the formation and repair of cartilage and might significantly benefit the horse.

Keeping your horse healthy and happy isn’t hard if you do your research. More and more discoveries in nutritional science seems to indicate that a vast number of problems can be prevented or improved with dietary supplements. And, although supplements can’t solve every problem, they might just help.

Finally, always consult your equine veterinary for any of concerns about your horse’s health. We hope these ideas help you keep your horse healthy and happy.

Guest Author Bio: This article was written by Murray LeClair a consultant to Equiform Nutrition.